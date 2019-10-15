High lead level found in Wright County town's water

ROWAN, Iowa – A Wright County community is informing residents that lead has been found in its water supply.

Officials from Rowan say the Iowa Department of Natural Resources tested the water in six locations and one showed levels of lead that are higher than state guidelines. Officials say there is no threat to the public because that location only uses water for washing and not drinking.

Residents are being urged to contact Rowan Municipal Water Supply for information on free water testing or ways to reduce exposure to lead in drinking water. For more information, call 641-853-2345.