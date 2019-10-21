Clear
High Wind Warning, Wind Advisory Monday into Tuesday

Gusts of 50 miles per hour expected.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 2:57 PM

Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Adair; Audubon; Black Hawk; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Carroll; Cass; Crawford; Dallas; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Jasper; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Polk; Poweshiek; Story; Tama; Warren; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Much of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 4 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

High Wind Warning
Areas Affected: Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT TUESDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Much of north central Iowa along and north of Highway 20 and along and west of Interstate 35..

* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 4 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. High profile vehicles can be overturned.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use extreme caution if you must drive, especially in high profile vehicles.

Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Carver; Freeborn; Le Sueur; Rice; Scott; Steele; Waseca; Wright

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)
...Very Strong Northwest Winds Later Today Through Tuesday... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Wright, Steele, Waseca, Le Sueur, Rice, Scott, Carver and Freeborn Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 6 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Wind Advisory
Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Rain returns Monday
KIMT Radar
