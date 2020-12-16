Man Trapped in Trunk During High-Speed Chase Details His Escape

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With his high-speed ride through Rochester in the rearview mirror, KIMT is catching up with Jason Gascoigne, an auto body employee who found himself trapped in the trunk of a car involved in a police chase.

Gascogine says he was able to escape by pulling a glow in the dark release lever built into the trunk.

"Any car after 2000-ish has a glow in the dark release lever somewhere in the trunk," Gascoigne told KIMT News 3.

Since the incident took place, Gascoigne adds he's touched base with family members and loved. He says while his grandmother got a few laughs out of the situation, his girlfriend was not quite as thrilled.

"She was mad at first. She was like 'I don't want to have to raise a kid on my own,' because she's six months pregnant with our first kid," Gascoigne said.

Gascoigne says by sheer coincidence, the name he and his girlfriend chose for their child before the incident occurred is Chase.