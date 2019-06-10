Clear

High Line Trail is moving one step closer

City council approves agreement for WHKS & Co. to inspect bridges on the route of future north-south trail

MASON CITY, Iowa - This weekend, we saw weather that's made us want to hop on our bike for a ride or go for a walk. And a north-south bike trail through Mason City is another step closer to becoming a reality.

At this past week's city council meeting, members approved a Professional Services Agreement for WHKS & Co,  The company will be inspecting a few bridges along the route of the trail, which will run from 19th Street SE to the Lime Creek Nature Center along a former railroad bed. The bridges must be required to be inspected prior to being incorporated into the trail.

Al Meyer gets around town on a bike, and says the bridges can add a sense of uniqueness to the trail.

"I like seeing the old bridges. To imagine the trains that used to run across it, the area where you're riding, is neat."

He's looking forward to the trail that will add to an already expansive network.

"I think it'd be a lot better, especially for nature lovers. I'm a nature lover, I like the trees more. I like all the trails, but I like the tree area. Being able to go north up to the Nature Center would be really nice."

At the meeting, City Engineer Mark Rahm mentioned that the southern portion of the trail, which the city acquired in March, has been largely cleared. In addition, the city is still working on acquiring the northern segment of the trail. 

After inspection, Rahm says his crew plans to start surveying later this summer and into the fall, and will then draw up plans to get a project started by next spring. 

Initially, gravel will be laid down on the trail, but long term plans call for it to be paved.

