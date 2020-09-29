Does the demand meet the supply for pumpkins this fall?

This season pumpkins have been in high demand. With growing and labor costs up, the price of pumkins are also higher than usual.

Sekapp Orchard in Rochester usally grows about 10 acres of pumpkins per season.

The seeds are planted by memorial day, and typically take 120 days to produce. Standard pumpkins range anywhere from 8-10 pounds to up to 40-50 pounds.

Sekapp Owner Terrance Fredrick Kappauf says due to heat and drier weather, the first fruit set of pumpkins this season were of lesser quality.

"The quality may be down a little bit towards the end because those pumpkins that are set on the vine later in the season, don't get quite as ripe, as hard, and as deep orange."

Kappauf along with other local growers donp't think the number of pumpkins are expected to last past Halloween.