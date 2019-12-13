Clear
BREAKING NEWS Man charged in connection to Winnebago Co. New Year's crash that left 10 injured Full Story

Hidden recording devices found in student rooms at hotel in Minnesota

A Wisconsin school district has put a staff member on leave after some students from Madison East High School found recording devices in their hotel rooms during a field trip to Minneapolis.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 10:29 AM
Posted By: By The Associated Press

A Wisconsin school district has put a staff member on leave after some students from Madison East High School found recording devices in their hotel rooms during a field trip to Minneapolis.

A Madison school district spokesman tells the Wisconsin State Journal the response was a cautionary measure that's standard during a police investigation.

The police chief in the Madison suburb of Cottage Grove says his department helped Minneapolis police execute a search warrant at a house there Thursday.

School officials say they're working to support the affected students and families. A Minneapolis police spokesman says no suspects are in custody.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Overcast
18° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 17°
More snow Friday with a chance for freezing rain
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Friday's Snow

Image

Hergert off to the big leagues

Image

How to avoid a pileup

Image

The cost of living

Image

Liquor sales are up..again!

Image

House fire in Austin

Image

Kmart parking lot moves forward

Image

Sean Weather 12/12

Image

Cookie Bake off at IBM

Community Events