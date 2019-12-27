Clear

Hidden hotel cameras in Minnesota spur Wisconsin agents to probe trips

The school district placed an unidentified staffer on leave following the discovery.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 10:23 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is looking for information on a Madison high school business club's past trips after students discovered hidden cameras in their hotel room this month.

East High School DECA students found cameras in their room during trip to Minneapolis on the first weekend in December.

The school district placed a unidentified staffer on leave following the discovery.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that East's interim principal forwarded a message from a Wisconsin DOJ agent to saying the department will work with the district to collect information about past DECA events, trips and attendees.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 20°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Tracking a messy winter storm this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Year in Review: July and August

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Is heavy rain or snow on the horizon this weekend?

Image

Kiwanis Hockey Festival highlights from Thursday

Image

How did local shops do this holiday season?

Image

Looking at farming in 2020

Image

Giving the gift of a second chance

Image

Sean weather 12/26

Image

The gift of a second chance at life

Image

Proper Christmas Tree Disposal

Community Events