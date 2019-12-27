The Wisconsin Department of Justice is looking for information on a Madison high school business club's past trips after students discovered hidden cameras in their hotel room this month.
East High School DECA students found cameras in their room during trip to Minneapolis on the first weekend in December.
The school district placed a unidentified staffer on leave following the discovery.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that East's interim principal forwarded a message from a Wisconsin DOJ agent to saying the department will work with the district to collect information about past DECA events, trips and attendees.
Related Content
- Hidden hotel cameras in Minnesota spur Wisconsin agents to probe trips
- Hidden recording devices found in student rooms at hotel in Minnesota
- Iowa record store owner indicted in hidden camera case
- Family finds hidden camera livestreaming from their Airbnb in Ireland
- World champion horses, a hidden gem of Southeast Minnesota
- Should cameras be allowed in Minnesota courtrooms?
- Snow records toppled in South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin
- Body of second Minnesota man found in Wisconsin lake
- Wisconsin's next for man behind Minnesota's hands-free law
- Minnesota man wanted for kidnapping, assault arrested in Wisconsin
Scroll for more content...