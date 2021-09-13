Hidden gem of Rochester visited by Korean War veterans

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For over a year and a half, the Hilton hotel of Downtown Rochester has been home to an exhibit by the Veterans and Emergency Services Museum.

Today, the exhibit showcasing heroic tales of military and emergency services individuals was visited by around 15 Korean War veterans.

President of the Veterans and Emergency Services Museum Richard Krom shared more on his drive to create and foster this exhibit.

"I've always had an ongoing interest in history and always had an interest in all of our branches of the military - ever since I was a boy," said Krom. "I've never been a veteran, but I've done a great deal of things that help to support veterans. It's very rewarding, even if nobody knows about it."

Krom and his wife of 57 years, Sharon, share a love and respect for preserving history.

For 60 years, they did everything together - including writing a Civil War novel and putting together the exhibit tucked away at the Hilton Hotel.

Sharon passed away a couple of years ago, but Krom said she will always be a part of this historic journey.

"I think I'm doing it for both of us," said Krom. "I don't consider that she is no longer part of this."

Krom said his wife was the best researcher he had ever known.

The museum exhibit is a project rooted in love - for history, Krom's life partner, and for this country.

Krom said we owe it to those who served to keep their stories alive.

"We have a great and wonderful country, and we owe it to recognize those who preserve it for us," said Krom. "And that is one of the driving forces in my life."