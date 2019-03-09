Hickenlooper stops in Charles City as part of Presidential campaign

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A Presidential hopeful who recently announced his candidacy paid a visit to Charles City this morning.

It was a packed house as former Governor of Colorado and Mayor of Denver John Hickenlooper spoke with voters on his background, and his plan for the country if elected.

"On my drive back, I started back yesterday, and I've been following Governor Hickenlooper and he was going to be Charles City. It wasn't far out of the way, I'm coming."

Chris Smith lives in the Denver suburb of Arvada, and was on his way back from Wisconsin when he caught word of Hickenlooper's visit. He remembers the former Governor as someone who could bring people together.

"The oil and gas regulations...stunning. The environmentalists and...it was Hatfield and Mccoys. It was almost a civil war. And he brought them together. I'm surprised."

Recently, the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission announced they were looking into complaints the Hickenlooper accepted free jet rides in violation of state ethics rules. Last month, the scope of the investigation was narrowed down to handful of flights during his last year in office. But the Presidential hopeful doesn't believe the accusations would hurt his campaign.

"That was a bunch of dark money, independent expenditures, coming out trying to attack me, saying I didn't fill out paperwork right. It's nonsense, a bunch have already been dismissed, and I'm confident that they'll all be dismissed."

Despite the amount of primarily Democratic candidates who have officially announced their run for the White House, Hickenlooper believes he can stand out.

"Most Iowans, I think, are pretty straight forward and want to see results. I look at the records of the other candidates, and I think we demonstrated more results than any other candidate in terms of getting stuff done."

In addition to Charles City, Hickenlooper also made stops in Cedar Falls, Dubuque, Clinton and Cedar Rapids on Saturday.