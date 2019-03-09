Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hickenlooper stops in Charles City as part of Presidential campaign

Having announced his campaign on Monday, the former Governor of Colorado and Mayor of Denver is taking his message to voters

Posted: Mar. 9, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A Presidential hopeful who recently announced his candidacy paid a visit to Charles City this morning.

It was a packed house as former Governor of Colorado and Mayor of Denver John Hickenlooper spoke with voters on his background, and his plan for the country if elected.

"On my drive back, I started back yesterday, and I've been following Governor Hickenlooper and he was going to be Charles City. It wasn't far out of the way, I'm coming."

Chris Smith lives in the Denver suburb of Arvada, and was on his way back from Wisconsin when he caught word of Hickenlooper's visit. He remembers the former Governor as someone who could bring people together.

"The oil and gas regulations...stunning. The environmentalists and...it was Hatfield and Mccoys. It was almost a civil war. And he brought them together. I'm surprised."

Recently, the Colorado Independent Ethics Commission announced they were looking into complaints the Hickenlooper accepted free jet rides in violation of state ethics rules. Last month, the scope of the investigation was narrowed down to handful of flights during his last year in office. But the Presidential hopeful doesn't believe the accusations would hurt his campaign.

"That was a bunch of dark money, independent expenditures, coming out trying to attack me, saying I didn't fill out paperwork right. It's nonsense, a bunch have already been dismissed, and I'm confident that they'll all be dismissed."

Despite the amount of primarily Democratic candidates who have officially announced their run for the White House, Hickenlooper believes he can stand out.

"Most Iowans, I think, are pretty straight forward and want to see results. I look at the records of the other candidates, and I think we demonstrated more results than any other candidate in terms of getting stuff done."

In addition to Charles City, Hickenlooper also made stops in Cedar Falls, Dubuque, Clinton and Cedar Rapids on Saturday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Snow showers this evening will turn to blowing snow for Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Deer and turkey expo

Image

Highlights: Rochester Grizzlies vs Coulee Region

Image

Dairy farmers hit hard by winter storms

Image

Snow emergency in Rochester

Image

Hickenlooper stops in North Iowa

Image

Highlights: NIACC men hope to win Region 11 Championship; Lady Trojans advance to regional final

Image

Tracking Wet an Heavy Snow Tonight

Image

Austin wins Section 1AAA; heads to state tournament

Image

Celebrating women on International Women's Day

Image

Dangers of driving in the rain

Community Events