Hickenlooper and Buttigieg stop in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - 2020 Presidential candidates are already making it a priority to visit Iowa ahead of the caucuses, and there were two in the River City on Saturday.

Former Colorado Governor and Mayor of Denver John Hickenlooper met with constituents at Cabin Coffee, talking about why he should be the next President come 2020. He shared the story of his time as Mayor and Governor, including working together across party lines to achieve common goals.

Chuck Sweetman and his wife have attended a few candidates' events that have come through town so far.

"We're trying to find out who the good ones are. Undecided so far."

While he has many issues that he finds important such as healthcare, Sweetman says immigration is also an important issue to him.

"The way we're treating people that are escaping tyranny and poverty is highly unfortunate."

Across town, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg walked with Mayor Bill Schickel and other local leaders part of a tour around downtown, stopping in at Market 124, and seeing the progress on the under construction multi-purpose arena.

Anna Jones spoke with both Hickenlooper and Buttigieg. With many candidates expected to come through the area during this election season, she offers advice to those who may have a burning questino to ask a candidate.

"Hear what they have to say, and to talk to them one on one. Have a question that's important to you, and then address it. Even if you've got to shake their hand, ask them then if they have a chance."

Both Hickenlooper and Buttigieg will stop in Cedar Rapids on Sunday.