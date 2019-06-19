Heyer pitches 800th strikeout in victory over Central Springs

MANLY, Iowa - Two of the state's best softball teams clashed on Wednesday. In what was assumed to be a pitchers duel turned into an 8-1 victory for Charles City once the bats started going.
Charles City pitcher, Samantha Heyer, threw 13 strikeouts in the game and has totaled 805 career strikeouts.
Click on the video player above to view highlights from the game and Heyer's reaction.
