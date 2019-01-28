Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Warning - Wind Chill Advisory - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Heuangsayaseng pleads not guilty

Tom Heuangsayaseng Tom Heuangsayaseng

Accused of selling meth to a police informant.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 1:38 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2019 1:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man is pleading not guilty to selling methamphetamine to a confidential police informant.

Tom Heuangsayaseng, 33 of Austin, was arrested on January 15 and charged with 1st degree sale of drugs. Austin police say he sold 27.81 grams of meth to an informant on December 13, 2018.

No trial date has been set. Heuangsayaseng is being held in the Mower County Jail on $750,000 bond.

Authorities say Heuangsayaseng was convicted in Mower County in 2007 for a 1st degree drug crime and served seven years and 10 months in prison.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: -18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -9°
Feels Like: -12°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: -11°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: -13°
Travel will remain difficult tonight and tomorrow morning. We're tracking dangerous cold.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money - Making smart purchases

Image

Dr. Oz - Keys to beautiful skin

Image

Cleaning snow off cars

Image

Tracking Brutal Cold After the Snow

Image

Safe Driving

Image

Tracking Heavy Snow for Tonight

Image

Snow plow drivers prep for snow

Image

Tracking the winter storm for Sunday into Monday

Image

Caleb Strong

Image

Top of Iowa Conference Wrestling

Community Events