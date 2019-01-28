Heuangsayaseng pleads not guilty

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man is pleading not guilty to selling methamphetamine to a confidential police informant.

Tom Heuangsayaseng, 33 of Austin, was arrested on January 15 and charged with 1st degree sale of drugs. Austin police say he sold 27.81 grams of meth to an informant on December 13, 2018.

No trial date has been set. Heuangsayaseng is being held in the Mower County Jail on $750,000 bond.

Authorities say Heuangsayaseng was convicted in Mower County in 2007 for a 1st degree drug crime and served seven years and 10 months in prison.