Heroin trial set in Winneshiek County

Jacob Swearingen Jacob Swearingen

Man arrested over a year after the initial drug bust.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 3:17 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – A Fayette County man is pleading not guilty to dealing heroin.

Jacob Swearingen, 32 of Westgate, is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin. These charges are connected to a drug bust conducted on June 6, 2017, in Winneshiek County but Swearingen was not arrested until he was picked up on an outstanding warrant in Linn County on November 18.

That drug bust has already resulted in federal drug convictions for two other people and another trial scheduled to begin in January 2019.

Swearingen’s trial is set to start on February 20, 2019.

