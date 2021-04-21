Heroes recognized for saving woman from fiery North Iowa crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two North Iowa heroes were honored Wednesday at the state capitol.

Representative Shannon Latham lauded Steve Fettkether and Jason Hahn on the House Floor for saving a woman from a near-fatal car accident on April 5. The two men pulled Donna Rench out of her flaming truck after it crashed on County Road B20 just west of Mallard (Eisenhower) Avenue.

“The split-second decisions made by these two men literally saved a woman’s life,” says Representative Latham said. “Jason was on the way to pick up his mom from the Minneapolis airport, but he didn’t use that as an excuse not to pull over and help. When Steve recognized Jason’s vehicle, he stopped to lend a hand. Today, I was appreciative of the opportunity to honor these men for their courage on the House Floor.”

The following are Representative Latham’s full comments on the House floor, containing excerpts from an article in the Mason City

Globe Gazette:

“This morning it gives me great pleasure to introduce Jason Hahn and Steve Fettkether from Cerro Gordo County for their courage and bravery on Monday, April 5. Jason was driving down County Road B20 that morning when he passed a truck on its side in the ditch. The tire was still spinning and he thought he saw smoke in the engine area. He turned around and got out of his vehicle. Then he heard a woman screaming. ‘Now I'm committed,’ he says, in a Mason City Globe Gazette article. The truck was laying driver-side up and Jason could see the woman dangling by her seatbelt. He also saw flames coming from the engine. He tried kicking out the window to no avail.

He ran back to his truck and grabbed a shovel. He started beating the windshield with it. He could no longer see the woman for the smoke in the truck's cab. That’s when Steve Fettkether appears. He took over breaking out the windshield, and Jason ran back to his truck for gloves because the F-150 was hot to the touch. As the glass shattered, both men realize two things: They've just fed the fire with oxygen, and they have very little time left.

Jason made a third trip to his truck, this time for his Leatherman multi-tool. He returned to the cab of the Ford, which was blazing with fire. He stood on the passenger-side window and cut the seatbelt loose from 61-year-old Donna Rench of Manly. Instead of falling into his arms, Donna dropped into the back seat of cab. Jason couldn’t see her.

‘Help me pull her out!’ Jason yells. Together, he and Steve pull. Hard. ‘Literally, we got her out and it went 'whoof’,’ Jason said. The truck was engulfed.

What an incredible act of service! Please help me in recognizing Jason Hahn and Steve Fettkether for their bravery and courage in the face of danger. Both of these men are seated in the gallery here this morning.”