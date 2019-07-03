Here's when and where you're allowed to shoot off fireworks in Mason City

Photo Gallery 1 Images
MASON CITY, Iowa - Where are you allowed to shoot off fireworks July 3-4?
The Mason City Police Department has released a map showing areas where fireworks are prohibited.
The use of consumer fireworks is allowed in Mason City July 3-4 from 6-11 p.m.
