Clear

Here's when and where you're allowed to shoot off fireworks in Mason City

The use of consumer fireworks is allowed in Mason City July 3-4 from 6-11 p.m.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 10:57 AM

Photo Gallery 1 Images

MASON CITY, Iowa - Where are you allowed to shoot off fireworks July 3-4? 

The Mason City Police Department has released a map showing areas where fireworks are prohibited.

The use of consumer fireworks is allowed in Mason City July 3-4 from 6-11 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Tracking on and off showers & storms for the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City, Newman Catholic come together in cancer fight

Image

Farmers still hurting from flooding

Image

Tracking Possible Storms Wednesday Afternoon & Evening

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Strong storms possible Wednesday, same for the 4th

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 7/2

Image

Med City set to acquire electric vehicles

Image

Bragging Rights over Blood Donations

Image

Save the track: latest

Image

Access mat approved

Image

Chris Nelson's PM Weather Forecast

Community Events