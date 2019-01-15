Here's the latest on a snow storm taking aim at the Midwest Friday into Saturday

After some icy road conditions Tuesday morning, it’s looking like some more winter weather is in store for Friday into Saturday.

As of now, it looks as though the worst of the snow will stay south of the viewing area with highs in the teens.

Arctic air moves in behind the system allowing for highs in the single digits on Sunday with lows subzero and sunny skies. Temperatures will be coldest over snowy areas.

