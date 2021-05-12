Here's an explanation of why you're seeing higher prices on goods

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Everywhere you turn, odds are you see a product more expensive than usual. We're learning that's for a variety of reasons, including government policies.

Interest rates are as low as they can go, multiple stimulus checks were sent out and unemployment benefits were extended several times. Economics instructor, Rayce Hardy, said some experts believe current price increases are a hiccup and will only stick around for a little bit, but he explained not everyone agrees. "There's a whole other group of people, so-called experts, that believe, 'oh no. We have inflation and the reason is we've pumped too much money into the economy,'" he said. "You know, the other definition of inflation is too many dollars chasing too few goods and services."

It also comes down to supply and demand. Things like lumber, copper, diapers, gas and corn are all on the rise to make up for some lost revenue after pandemic shutdowns. There's also a supply shortage on certain products and when you combine that with enough demand from consumers, it forces the producer to raise prices.

Hardy said all of these factors are something that could hurt the economy in the long run. "If this gets into pulling down our demand if it gets to the point where the customer says, 'well, this stuff is just too expensive.' Well that's going to put the downward pressure," he explained. "That appears to me that we've got the whole rest of summer where we're going to see these higher prices."

When consumers are buying goods, that of course boosts our economy. So without it, we're going to stay right where we are and not get through this once in a lifetime economic shock. Experts say the U.S. is recovering quicker now during the pandemic compared to the recession more than a decade ago, which is also contributing to the higher prices. Hardy explained if you're able to, now is the time to put any extra money you have into your savings and be more conscious of your spending.