Here we go again: Wind Chill Warning for some north Iowa counties

CUSTOM FORECAST: Current Conditions

MORE: Maps & Radars

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Click Here

LIVE EYE: Tower Cams

SIGN UP: KIMT News 3 Email Newsletter

ALERTS: WeatherWarn

WEATHER APP: iOS | Android

Wind Chill Warning

Areas Affected: Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Hancock; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Blowing Snow Continues into the Evening with Dangerous Wind Chills Overnight... .No additional snow is anticipated but conditions should change little into the evening with persistent strong winds producing continued blowing and drifting snow and even blizzard conditions at times north. Visibilities will be significantly reduced at times, and even to a quarter mile or less in rural, open areas. Lingering snow and icing may linger over central and parts of southern Iowa as well producing hazardous driving conditions. The winds and blowing snow should diminish somewhat overnight, but still be sufficient to drive wind chills into the 20s and 30s below zero by early Friday morning. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to noon CST Friday. For the Blizzard Warning, until midnight CST tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, down to a quarter mile at times in rural, open areas. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Wind Chill Warning

Areas Affected: Franklin; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Blowing Snow Continues into the Evening with Dangerous Wind Chills Overnight... .No additional snow is anticipated but conditions should change little into the evening with persistent strong winds producing continued blowing and drifting snow and even blizzard conditions at times north. Visibilities will be significantly reduced at times, and even to a quarter mile or less in rural, open areas. Lingering snow and icing may linger over central and parts of southern Iowa as well producing hazardous driving conditions. The winds and blowing snow should diminish somewhat overnight, but still be sufficient to drive wind chills into the 20s and 30s below zero by early Friday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Blowing snow. Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially in rural, open areas. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means low visibilities will cause travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.