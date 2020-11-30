Here are some safety reminders for first time holiday decorators

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For many, it's tradition to put holiday lights up on the weekend after Thanksgiving. If you have yet to get the ladder out, you still have time. Seasonal decorations, like lights, trees and wreaths can help put you and your household in the holiday spirit. But it can put a damper on things if you aren't careful while putting them up.

This is a year when a lot of homeowners have completed some DIY projects. So when decorating inside your home, double check for any frayed wires or cracks and be sure there's a bulb in each socket. If you come across a damaged strand, get rid of it. Lights shouldn't be touching any drapes, furniture or carpet. Make sure the cords are covered and not in an area where you can trip over them.

With Christmas next month, lights will start appearing outside and that means climbing on a ladder, which is one of the most dangerous things you can do when it comes to any type of construction. Make sure the ladder is on level ground and not standing on ice. It's important outdoor lights and decorations aren't near any overhead power lines. It's also recommended you're using heavy duty extension cords and only use them outdoors if they're intended for outdoor use. When you're hanging them up, don't hammer tacks or nails into the cord. Instead, use clips to safely attach lights to your house. Don't forget to turn the lights off if you'll be away from home for awhile. If you tend to leave your lights on overnight, it's recommended to hook your lights up to a timer so they shut off when the sun comes up.