Here are some last minute reminders for Minnesota voters before Election Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're exactly one week away from Election Day and officials are predicting 2020 to have the biggest voter turn out in years. In fact, the number of early votes has already surpassed the number from 2016.

One in three registered voters in Olmsted County have already voted, whether it was in-person at the elections office or by mail. The election manager, Katie Smith, explained they're anticipating this last week will bring in more voters. "One thing that we're doing this year that's different from general elections in the past, is we do have a pop-up voting site," Smith said. "So people can either come out here to 2122 Campus Drive at our elections office or also, we'll have a smaller pop up location at the Government Center." Direct balloting has also kicked off. That's another opportunity for voters to cast their ballot absentee at the elections office or Government Center. With direct balloting, voters will put their ballot directly into the tabulator machine, just like what takes place on Election Day.

Smith said if you voted at home and want to return it in-person, it has to be turned in to the elections office by 3 p.m. on Election Day. You cannot drop it off at your polling place, otherwise you'll have to vote an election day ballot there if you do. "Just the sooner you can get your ballot brought back in if you received by mail, the better," explained Smith. If you returned your ballot by mail, you can call the Olmsted County Elections Office to make sure they received it. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.