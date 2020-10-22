Here are some exercises you can do from home to stay healthy this winter

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the colder months finally here, now is the time when people typically want to stay indoors more often. With flu season right around the corner though, it's important you try to stay healthy.

The days are darker for a lot longer now and it's way colder outside, so you're not alone if you stop going to the gym as often. There are some exercises you can do right from home instead. It's recommended to do something active for at least 30 minutes a day. That can be squats, push ups or even just walking in place. Staying active can help boost your immune system. The fitness director at the Rochester Athletic Club, Steve Boring, said the two go hand in hand when it comes to your health. "So with flu season coming, any way that you can strengthen up the immune system through being more active," explained Boring. "Just little things, such as during the summer it might be gardening, well now it's going to be shoveling. If you safely can shovel, you can turn that into a workout. It can really go a long way in helping."

Boring explained keeping up with your mental health is just as important. "I think just trying to remain positive. So many people let weather effect their emotional state and that's hard, that's not something you can just turn off," said Boring. "But if we all realize and accept the snow is going to come, we're all going to be getting up at 4 in the morning to snow blow. But we're able to just look at that and say, 'I'm going to continue to take care of physical body and my mental health,' I think that goes a really, really long way to helping you get through these winter months."

While it's cold outside, it's easier for us to forget about drinking water. It's recommended you drink half of your body weight in ounces, so one way to stay on track with your water intake is set a timer on your phone or take a drink whenever you stand up. It's also important to note that if you're staying at home more often now, especially if you're getting in a workout from home, doctors at Mayo Clinic suggest getting an air purifier to keep the air clean and it can help lower the risk of spreading around COVID-19.