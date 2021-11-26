Black Friday: supporting local this holiday season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This weekend is the perfect time to start your holiday shopping with is Black Friday today is with Small Business Saturday following right after.

Rochester Downtown Alliance Executive Director Holly Masek highlights the importance of shopping and supporting local businesses this season.

"When you support them, you support what makes our community unique," said Masek. "The entrepreneurship of Rochester is so impressive to me. You can find stores and restaurants here you wouldn't find anywhere else. It's what makes Rochester, Rochester. When you take the time to come and support them, you really make sure we have a very rich and diverse, and vibrant economy."

Many of your favorite locally owned businesses will have deals and events going on all day tomorrow.

"We invite you to come down and shop," said Masek. "You don't have to worry about shipping or supply chain issues because everything is right here. You can support over 100 different retailers downtown. It's a really great opportunity have to go and have traditional shopping with friends and family experience."