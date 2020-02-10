Hepatitis A outbreak reaches Olmsted County

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A hepatitis A outbreak has finally made its way into southeastern Minnesota.

The state’s Department of Health says they’ve seen an increase in hepatitis A cases since May 2019, part of national outbreak that’s been going on since 2016. As of February 7, there have been 78 cases of hepatitis A reported in 21 Minnesota counties. The most recent state report lists one case in Olmsted County and one case in Wabasha County.

60 of those hepatitis A cases have resulted in hospitalization and there has been one death reported in the state. People at high risk in the current outbreaks include:

People who use injection/non-injection drugs.

People experiencing homelessness or unstable housing.

People who are currently or were recently incarcerated.

Men who have sex with men.

For more information on hepatitis A, click here and here.