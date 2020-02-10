ST. PAUL, Minn. – A hepatitis A outbreak has finally made its way into southeastern Minnesota.
The state’s Department of Health says they’ve seen an increase in hepatitis A cases since May 2019, part of national outbreak that’s been going on since 2016. As of February 7, there have been 78 cases of hepatitis A reported in 21 Minnesota counties. The most recent state report lists one case in Olmsted County and one case in Wabasha County.
60 of those hepatitis A cases have resulted in hospitalization and there has been one death reported in the state. People at high risk in the current outbreaks include:
People who use injection/non-injection drugs.
People experiencing homelessness or unstable housing.
People who are currently or were recently incarcerated.
Men who have sex with men.
Related Content
- Hepatitis A outbreak reaches Olmsted County
- Minnesota declares outbreak of hepatitis A
- Fresh Thyme Farmers Market blackberries linked to hepatitis outbreak
- Rollover accident in Olmsted County
- Man wanted in Olmsted County
- Olmsted County fugitive finally caught
- Rollover accident in Olmsted County
- Olmsted County looking for nominations
- Auto accident in Olmsted County
- Election 2018: Olmsted County results