Clear

Henri weakens to tropical storm ahead of Northeast landfall

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 11:40 a.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Henri in the Atlantic Ocean. Henri was expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday.

Millions of people on New York's Long Island and in southern New England braced Sunday for flooding, toppled trees and extended power outages.

Posted: Aug 22, 2021 8:06 AM
Updated: Aug 22, 2021 8:07 AM
Posted By: By MICHAEL HILL Associated Press

Henri weakened slightly to a tropical storm early Sunday but still packed wind gusts of up to 75 mph in some areas as it was slated to pummel a long stretch of northeastern coastline, where millions on New York’s Long Island and in southern New England braced for the possibility of flooding, toppled trees and extended power outages.

With the center of the storm projected to pass just off the eastern tip of Long Island by midday, hurricane warnings extended from coastal Connecticut and Rhode Island to the luxurious oceanfront estates of New York’s Hamptons.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) in an 8 a.m. EDT update from the U.S. National Hurricane Center, just shy of hurricane status. The highest winds measured were 75 mph (121 kph) off the coast of Rhode Island.

Experts warned that the storm's biggest threat likely won't come from wind but from storm surge and inland flooding, caused by what are expected to be heavy and sustained rains.

In preparation for the storm, officials in Providence, Rhode Island, and New Bedford, Massachusetts, closed giant hurricane barriers that were built in the 1960s, after devastating storms in 1938 and 1954.

Massachusetts’ Steamship Authority canceled ferry service between the mainland and the popular vacation islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket until at least noon Sunday after the U.S. Coast Guard shut down ports on Cape Cod and New Bedford. Tourists waiting in their cars, hoping for a last-minute ferry off the islands, were stranded until the worst of Henri passes.

The first thunderstorms bringing what could be up to half a foot (15 centimeters) of rain arrived late Saturday, and flash flooding began in some areas overnight. Bands of heavy rain overwhelmed storm drains and drivers plowed through foot-deep water in a few spots in New York City, and Newark and Hoboken, New Jersey.

Tropical storm-intensity winds were beginning to strike the coast Sunday morning. Rising tide threatened to produce dangerous storm surge.

People in the projected path spent Saturday scrambling to stock up on groceries and gasoline. Those close to the coast boarded up windows and, in some cases, evacuated.

Residents and visitors on Fire Island, a narrow strip of sandy villages barely above sea level off Long Island’s southern coast, were urged to evacuate. The last boats out left before 11 p.m. Saturday and officials warned there might be no way to reach people left behind.

The evacuation threw a wrench into Kristen Pavese’s planned Fire Island bachelorette party. The group of 10 had intended to celebrate Saturday night, but ended up leaving on the ferry just a day after arriving. They had planned to stay until Monday.

“I’m upset about it, but it’s the weather. It’s nothing I can control,” said Pavese, a Long Island resident. “I’ve been going to Fire Island for a long time, so I’m sort of familiar with this happening.”

Approaching severe weather Saturday night also cut short a superstar-laden concert in Central Park. The show headlined by Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson was meant to celebrate New York City’s recovery from the coronavirus. But officials asked concertgoers to leave the park during Barry Manilow’s set amid the threat of lightning.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, set to leave office Monday after resigning over a sexual harassment scandal, emerged Saturday to plead with New York residents to make last-minute preparations.

Gov. Ned Lamont warned Connecticut residents they should prepare to “shelter in place” from Sunday afternoon through at least Monday morning as the state braces for the first possible direct hit from a hurricane in decades. Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee issued a similar warning.

Some gas stations from Cape Cod to Long Island sold out of fuel. Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman described a run on supplies like batteries and flashlights as people “are starting to wake up” as weather models showed the storm’s center would run “smack on the town of Southampton.”

Major airports in the region remained open as the storm approached, though hundreds of Sunday's flights were canceled. Service on some branches of New York City’s commuter rail system was suspended through Sunday, as was Amtrak service between New York and Boston.

The White House said President Joe Biden discussed preparations with northeastern governors and that New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who succeeds Cuomo on Tuesday, also participated.

Biden later began approving emergency declarations with Rhode Island.

New York hasn’t had a direct hit from a powerful cyclone since Superstorm Sandy wreaked havoc in 2012. Some of the most important repairs from that storm have been completed, but many projects designed to protect against future storms remain unfinished.

Regardless of its exact landfall, broad impacts were expected across a large swath of the Northeast, extending inland to Hartford, Connecticut, and Albany, New York, and eastward to Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists.

Storm surge between 3 and 5 feet (1 to 1.5 meters) was possible in much of Long Island Sound all the way to Chatham, Massachusetts, and slightly less on Long Island's Atlantic coast, the hurricane center said. Flash flooding was possible in inland areas already saturated by recent rain.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 633556

Reported Deaths: 7853
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1318061825
Ramsey55146918
Dakota48913483
Anoka44898470
Washington28699301
Stearns23372230
St. Louis18820324
Scott18316139
Wright17067156
Olmsted14358107
Sherburne1256896
Carver1116050
Rice8574113
Clay847492
Blue Earth797745
Crow Wing7179100
Kandiyohi699986
Chisago655255
Otter Tail615388
Benton602998
Goodhue509476
Mower502134
Douglas497483
Winona490552
Itasca479169
Isanti458268
McLeod452961
Morrison438762
Beltrami434165
Steele428419
Nobles420250
Polk400574
Becker398558
Lyon375754
Freeborn374137
Carlton367659
Pine350223
Nicollet344945
Mille Lacs326558
Brown322040
Le Sueur312728
Cass300233
Todd298233
Meeker276946
Waseca258023
Martin242633
Roseau217521
Wabasha21543
Dodge20683
Hubbard205941
Renville188346
Houston185716
Redwood183741
Fillmore171610
Cottonwood169924
Wadena169623
Faribault162322
Chippewa160139
Pennington159220
Sibley155310
Kanabec152729
Aitkin144837
Watonwan14119
Rock132719
Jackson127912
Pope11928
Pipestone118526
Yellow Medicine118020
Swift111218
Murray109710
Koochiching98419
Stevens95411
Marshall92918
Clearwater92618
Lake87121
Wilkin85814
Lac qui Parle78122
Big Stone6204
Grant6098
Lincoln5993
Mahnomen5879
Norman5759
Kittson50522
Unassigned49093
Red Lake4087
Traverse3955
Lake of the Woods3564
Cook1820

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 390933

Reported Deaths: 6165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk61319651
Linn22724346
Scott21299252
Black Hawk17762324
Woodbury15825231
Johnson1534086
Dubuque13875216
Pottawattamie11921178
Dallas11905101
Story1123948
Warren616692
Cerro Gordo583098
Clinton578294
Webster5774100
Sioux525974
Des Moines516979
Marshall513879
Muscatine5131106
Jasper472273
Wapello4565124
Lee444459
Buena Vista441340
Plymouth411182
Marion394579
Henry314538
Jones309457
Bremer302363
Carroll293352
Crawford288743
Boone283535
Benton274056
Washington273051
Dickinson254646
Mahaska243651
Jackson230943
Kossuth229967
Delaware221943
Clay220827
Tama218572
Buchanan209735
Winneshiek203937
Page202522
Hardin202144
Cedar201123
Wright199340
Fayette199043
Hamilton197551
Harrison187075
Butler179336
Clayton178458
Madison177519
Mills171724
Floyd170242
Cherokee166439
Poweshiek163836
Lyon163341
Allamakee161252
Hancock158134
Iowa156724
Winnebago151631
Calhoun148213
Jefferson146435
Cass145355
Grundy144634
Emmet138741
Shelby137938
Louisa137449
Sac136520
Franklin135823
Appanoose132249
Union131535
Humboldt131026
Chickasaw130517
Mitchell129443
Guthrie128332
Palo Alto117524
Clarke109124
Montgomery107938
Howard107722
Monroe104533
Keokuk103732
Ida99135
Davis93725
Adair91532
Monona88432
Pocahontas88422
Greene83411
Lucas82623
Osceola81217
Worth8008
Decatur69010
Taylor68212
Fremont68110
Van Buren61018
Ringgold59224
Wayne58223
Audubon54814
Adams3664
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Pleasant conditions this weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

kimt--Sat_Aug_21_21_58 - selection

Image

kimt--Sat_Aug_21_17_58 - selection

Image

Golfers teed off today for the Limb Lab Foundation

Image

KIMT WEB WX UPDATE 8/21/21

Image

RPS revisiting role of school resource officers

Image

Aaron's Friday Night Weather (8/20/21)

Image

RPS revisits school resource officers

Image

Blues Traveler takes the stage in Rochester after tour bus crash

Image

Diversity Council gets $1M grant to spread vaccine awareness

Image

Senator Ernst in North Iowa

Community Events