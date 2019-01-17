Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hemp sees high interest from Minnesota farmers, city leaders

Minnesota's hemp program is getting inundated with calls as farmers, municipal leaders and producers look into investing in the newly legal crop.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 2:35 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota's hemp program is getting inundated with calls as farmers, municipal leaders and producers look into investing in the newly legal crop.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that hundreds of Minnesota farmers are expressing interest in growing hemp just a month after Congress passed the 2018 Farm Bill, which removed hemp from the controlled substances list. The new bill legalizing industrial hemp comes as farmers face low prices for traditional crops such as corn and soybeans.

Minnesota Department of Agriculture official Margaret Wiatrowski cautions potential growers to find buyers in advance since hemp doesn't have the same ready markets and processing infrastructure as established crops.

She says Minnesota is continuing its hemp pilot program this year and will submit a plan to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to regulate hemp in 2020.

___

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 9°
We're tracking a winter storm for Friday and bitter cod this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MN State Patrol recruiting troopers

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Snow plow drivers getting ready for winter blast

Image

Home school movement growing

Image

State grant partnership

Image

SAW: JACKSON MOLSTEAD

Image

Marijuana & Teen Brains

Image

Making ends meet during the shutdown

Image

One community, many blessings

Image

WIC stays open

Community Events