Hemp farm being welcomed to small SE Minnesota town

LANESBORO, Minn.- 5th Sun Gardens is a Lanesboro business run by Luis Hummel. He was accepted into the Industrial Hemp Pilot Program by the Minnesota Department of Natural resources and says his business is 100% legal. Hemp is classified under .3% of THC.

"Anything over that is considered medical marijuana and that's the only difference - it actually is the same plant of a cannabis plant just bred with different cannabinoids," Hummel said.

Those with the City’s Chamber of Commerce joined other small businesses on Tuesday evening to participate in a walking tour downtown, and hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially welcome the budding business into town.

Those with the commerce are in full support of 5th Sun Gardens.

“It's great. It's an organic farm, he's practicing sustainable practices, which is something we all like to see, and we think there's going to be a great benefit to visitors and residents alike.”

Hummel is excited to see where his business takes him and tells KIMT News 3 he hopes someday to partner with other farmers and continue to educate the community on what hemp can do for people.

“We're going to be probably the first farm in the area to be doing what we're doing. To lead everybody into this new industry. So now we can educate and answer questions that people might have about the industry and show them what we can actually do."