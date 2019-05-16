Clear

Hemp farm being welcomed to small SE Minnesota town

5th Sun Gardens is raising hemp in Lanesboro, and other small businesses are showing their support.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 11:59 PM
Updated: May. 15, 2019 6:48 AM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

LANESBORO, Minn.- 5th Sun Gardens is a Lanesboro business run by Luis Hummel. He was accepted into the Industrial Hemp Pilot Program by the Minnesota Department of Natural resources and says his business is 100% legal. Hemp is classified under .3% of THC.

"Anything over that is considered medical marijuana and that's the only difference - it actually is the same plant of a cannabis plant just bred with different cannabinoids," Hummel said.

Those with the City’s Chamber of Commerce joined other small businesses on Tuesday evening to participate in a walking tour downtown, and hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially welcome the budding business into town.

Those with the commerce are in full support of 5th Sun Gardens.

“It's great. It's an organic farm, he's practicing sustainable practices, which is something we all like to see, and we think there's going to be a great benefit to visitors and residents alike.”

Hummel is excited to see where his business takes him and tells KIMT News 3 he hopes someday to partner with other farmers and continue to educate the community on what hemp can do for people.

“We're going to be probably the first farm in the area to be doing what we're doing. To lead everybody into this new industry. So now we can educate and answer questions that people might have about the industry and show them what we can actually do."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Threat Through the Weekend

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/15

Image

Self defense & sex trafficking

Image

Light it up blue for police

Image

Mason City ride of silence

Image

Community gardens in Rochester

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

Fire at Rochester apartment complex

Image

ISU Tailgate Tour

Image

SAW: DREW COPLEY

Community Events