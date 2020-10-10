Willow's Keep Farm Zumbrota Agricultural Theft

ZUMBROTA, Minn. - Cannabis is one of the world's oldest crops - and as the plant grows more popular, more people are trying to get their hands on this plant.

Hemp Maze Minnesota at Willow’s Keep Farm has experienced multiple cases of agricultural theft throughout the summer.

This week - farm owner Ted Galaty found sheers left behind after someone tried to break off hemp fibers grown right off of Highway 52.

Galaty planted 110 pounds of hemp seed that grow up to twelve feet high.

These fibers are high in protein, and can be turned into things of use such as rope, animal bedding, and hemp-crete, a building material.

In addition to the stolen hemp stalks - 18 CBD industrial hemp plants and flags have been stolen from the farm recently.

Galaty says the most difficult thing about being a farmer is when things like this happen.

"All of a sudden someone comes in and steals what you've produced, it's something you've nurtured, you grow, and then you're gonna turn around a hopefully make a profit off it and people are stealing that from you."

While industrial hemp is part of the cannabis sativa family, it only contains up to point three percent thc, the main component in marijuana -- making it essentially impossible to feel any psychoactive effect.