Helping with emergency heating needs this winter

AUSITN, Minn. – The Salvation Army recently received a check for $3,475.46, thanks to customers of Austin Utilities.

The money comes from the HeatShare program to provide emergency utility help for people in need.

“We are happy to provide an avenue for customers who choose to participate in the HeatShare program,” said Melissa Swenson, Customer Service Supervisor at Austin Utilities. “We are in a position that allows us to see the need for this program first hand.”

An annual “Share the Heat” 5K and 1-mile walk also raises money for the HeatShare fund.

“This program is very important to us’” said Lori Espe, Salvation Army case worker, “because it gives us a chance to help families in real emergency situations that may not qualify for other programs.”