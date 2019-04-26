Helping their community on this 'day of service'

MASON CITY, Iowa - In about a month, students will be let out for summer vacation. But one North Iowa high school is getting their students to out to help in the community before the long break.

Around Mason City, Clear Lake and Rockwell on Friday, you may have noticed groups of students from Newman Catholic High School raking leaves, and even organizing clothing for infants and toddlers.

Madilynn Loats is among the students taking part in the school's day of service, and she's done it before.

"Last year, I helped clean a church back yard, so there's a wide variety of what we can do."

She recalls a great experience while at that church, as an individual shared not only some snacks for her group, but also shared some stories.

"It's truly a once in a lifetime thing because you don't experience the same thing each year."

In the Baby Pantry at Epiphany Parish, Jack Lander and Jacob Nelson are part of a group of students are swapping out winter clothes for summer attire. They didn't think this would be where they would end up, but they're not complaining.

"I was more imagining rakes and bagging everything and make the outside look better, but I'm glad we're doing this. It looks like it's making a difference for those here."

For these young people, giving back is the name of the game.

"It's nice to get out of school, but...it's a different experience this year, and this year is probably tops," Nelson says.

"We always spend our days talking about making a difference and how to live the right way, and we're coming out here and actually doing it," Lander adds.

"The community gives to Newman so much, I think it's just right for us to give back to the community," Loats says.

In addition, Newman students mark a day in August to also get out into the community and serve during "Newman in Action."