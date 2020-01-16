Helping the homeless this winter season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - When temperatures drop below zero, staying warm is a priority, but now that the city of Rochester has closed the skyways overnight the area's homeless population needs to seek shelter elsewhere.

However both police and the community are stepping up to make sure nobody has to go without a warm place to sleep this winter.

On average Sgt. Ryan Manguson says around 20 people are left without a permanent home on freezing nights.

"It's never a good thing to have people forced into a situation where they have to sleep in a public space," said Manguson.

The Rochester Police Department says since a city ordinance was approved in November closing the skyways from midnight to 5:30 in the morning officers have continued working with the homeless population to make sure nobody is left out in the cold.

Manguson explained, "If we do encounter homeless people sleeping or camping in the skyway system we encourage them to get to the warming shelter. If they need assistance getting to the warming shelter we do that. We also try and help connect them with services as needed."

On Thursday Lasker Jewelers donated $25,000 to Rochester's Warming Center. Vice president Liz Falkner says the business took the initiative after staff reported seeing people seeking shelter in skyways on their way to work.

"This fall we really seemed to notice an increase in the people sleeping in the skyways as we were coming and going from work and it really seemed to impact us this year,' said Falkner.

The business hopes the gift will inspire others to give to organizations that give back to the community like the warming center is able to do.

Falkner added, "There are so many groups that operate on shoestring budgets and really need whatever people can give from small amounts of money to small amount of time all the way up to big gifts like we're giving today."

The police department also says when the ordinance originally took effect officers were worried there wouldn't be enough overnight beds for the homeless population. However, so far, with the opening of the warming center officers say they haven't hit capacity.