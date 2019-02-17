Helping the homeless this weekemd

Clear
Helping the homeless this weekend

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 7:01 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- Those with the North Iowa Homeless Shelter said the homeless population is on the rise. That’s why the Mason City Salvation Army and the Friends of the Family organizations are teaming up to raise donations.
On Saturday they are asking the public to donate hygiene products and non-perishable foods at the Salvation Army. Those with the Salvation Army said they help those without a home more often than people may think.
“The population of homeless varies throughout the year,” Tracy Hedegard-Stump said. “We help people who are between homes or if something happens. We probably help someone who is homeless on a daily basis.”

Tracking below average air and more snow chances.
