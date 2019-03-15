Helping the Albert Lea American Legion

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- The American Legion Post 56 is a community favorite, holding events and providing a safe and welcoming place for local veterans to gather.



But with an aging building comes costs to keep up, which the Legion has been able to keep up with until recently.



Those with the Legion tell KIMT membership sales are on the decline due to more veterans passing away. With less membership dues being paid, it is getting harder to keep up with the costs of repairs. They have needed roof repairs for quite some time now but to top it off, their dishwasher has recently broken. Volunteers who already giving all of their free time are now having to wash dishes by hand.



Now, they’re asking for some help from the community who they have given back to for so many years.



All they’re asking is that you stop in and have a burger…or two. However if you would like to donate, you can make a check out to the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber Foundation and annotate it “Roof Repair” and mail it to 1725 West Main St. Albert Lea, MN 56007.