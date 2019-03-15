Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Watch - Wind Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Helping the Albert Lea American Legion

Roofing repairs and dishwasher fixed are adding up.

Posted: Mar. 14, 2019 11:58 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- The American Legion Post 56 is a community favorite, holding events and providing a safe and welcoming place for local veterans to gather.


But with an aging building comes costs to keep up, which the Legion has been able to keep up with until recently.


Those with the Legion tell KIMT membership sales are on the decline due to more veterans passing away. With less membership dues being paid, it is getting harder to keep up with the costs of repairs. They have needed roof repairs for quite some time now but to top it off, their dishwasher has recently broken. Volunteers who already giving all of their free time are now having to wash dishes by hand. 


Now, they’re asking for some help from the community who they have given back to for so many years.


All they’re asking is that you stop in and have a burger…or two. However if you would like to donate, you can make a check out to the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber Foundation and annotate it “Roof Repair” and mail it to 1725 West Main St. Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Tracking rain becoming light snow and a slick Friday morning commute.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

American Legion

Image

NIACC TO NATIONALS

Image

AUSTIN NORTHFILED JM LN

Image

Sand made available to flooded residents

Image

Charter Spectrum making changes in Rochester

Image

Owner of home where cats died has a history with law enforcement

Image

Rochester Superintendent's listening post

Image

Shifts for food shelves

Image

NIACC PREPS NATIONALS

Image

Facebook Outage Causes Problems for Some Users

Community Events