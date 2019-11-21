Clear
BREAKING NEWS Judge temporarily stops execution of north Iowa mass murderer Dustin Honken Full Story

Helping homes helps prevent child neglect

The Parenting Resource Center out of Austin is helping parents in Mower County and Freeborn County get the help they may need.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 5:12 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- Being a parent can be stressful and sometimes you wish you had a break or hand a helping hand.
The Parenting Resource Center out of Austin is helping parents in Mower County and Freeborn County get the help they may need.

Gema Alvarado-Guerrero is a mother of two. Guerrero runs the Parenting Resource Center in Austin which keeps her pretty busy. Luckily she has access to dependable childcare but says not everyone has the luxury. That’s were Helping Homes comes in.

"It could be that I have an interview and I got to go,” Guerrero said. “Or it might be a crisis I’m fleeing from a person who is causing me harm I need to get out I need a safe place for my kids."

Helping Homes offers urgent childcare for those unexpected moments. The child is taken anywhere from a couple of hours to a couple of days.

"It's a child abuse prevention program because we know most of the child abuse and neglect occurs by people that are within the scope of their environment.”

Guerrero says they the demand for their program is growing. She says they are currently looking for extra hands.

"We are always looking for individuals who would like to open their homes for these children,” Guerrero said. “To do so if you're not licensed as a daycare provider you do have to go through foster care licensing through the parenting resource center which is a different process than being a foster care parent though the county. "

For more information you can contact the Parenting Resource Center at (507) 437-8330

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
Rain will end by midday, temps will continue to fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Turkey Feast on a budget

Image

Preventing Suicide in Ag Communities

Image

Eagles are State Champs!

Image

NIACC Funding Referendum

Image

MN Kindness Week

Image

Claremont's Mayor Talks After Deadly Crash

Image

2019 Heroes Breakfast

Image

The Great American Smokeout

Image

Neighbors React to Shooting

Image

The benefits of shopping local this holiday season

Community Events