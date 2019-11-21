Helping homes helps prevent child neglect

AUSTIN, Minn- Being a parent can be stressful and sometimes you wish you had a break or hand a helping hand.

The Parenting Resource Center out of Austin is helping parents in Mower County and Freeborn County get the help they may need.

Gema Alvarado-Guerrero is a mother of two. Guerrero runs the Parenting Resource Center in Austin which keeps her pretty busy. Luckily she has access to dependable childcare but says not everyone has the luxury. That’s were Helping Homes comes in.

"It could be that I have an interview and I got to go,” Guerrero said. “Or it might be a crisis I’m fleeing from a person who is causing me harm I need to get out I need a safe place for my kids."

Helping Homes offers urgent childcare for those unexpected moments. The child is taken anywhere from a couple of hours to a couple of days.

"It's a child abuse prevention program because we know most of the child abuse and neglect occurs by people that are within the scope of their environment.”

Guerrero says they the demand for their program is growing. She says they are currently looking for extra hands.

"We are always looking for individuals who would like to open their homes for these children,” Guerrero said. “To do so if you're not licensed as a daycare provider you do have to go through foster care licensing through the parenting resource center which is a different process than being a foster care parent though the county. "

For more information you can contact the Parenting Resource Center at (507) 437-8330