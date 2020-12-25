The Landing MN Helping homeless during the holidays

For many, Christmas is a day off with the warmth of family around us---- perhaps even a crackling fire and a big meal. But for the homeless---- Christmas is another cold day alone looking for something to eat and someplace to warm up.

Founders of The Landing MN--that aims to provide help to those facing homelessness in the greater rochester area-- typically spend their holiday with family but this year they are spending it with their second family -- those who are experiencing homelessness.

The Landing MN founders spent their morning at the Mayo Civic Center that's currently housing the Rochester Day Center-- handing out bags containing food, socks, gloves, and personal care items.

These items were donated by Echo Church and New Day Church.

The Landing co-founder Dan Fifiled says, “The community is revelling behind what we're doing, they see the need, and we can just go out and bless these individuals with something that they wouldn't have gotten otherwise.”

An anonymous donor gave gift cards from Holiday, Kwik Trip, and local fast food restaurants.

Fifield says, “Folks who are seeing this are sitting at home in their warm house watching this on their tv set. and those folks that are experiencing homelessness don't have that luxury. They right now have a place to go. But that's not a guarantee down the road."

one thing there has been a big need for this season is warm, water-resistant, winter gloves.

The Landing MN’s goal is to have a permanent day/night shelter in place for the future.

You can support that effort by donating on their website -- https://www.thelandingmn.org/.