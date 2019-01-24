Helping K-9 Hawk

KASSON, Minn.- The Kasson Police department has one four-legged officer, Hawk. While he may look like your furry best friend sleeping on the couch next to you, he means business. Business of protecting his community, but in order to better protect and serve, their car will need some updates.

The current K-9 vehicle is in dire need of a complete facelift.

They have set a goal of raising $4,950 to purchase the following: an in-car kennel, door pop, heat alarm system, and a multi-threat vest.

All of these things would make the job for both Hawk and his handler Officer Gerald Runnells easier to serve their community.

If you’d like to donate, click here.