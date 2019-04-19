Helping DNR evaluate Clear Lake ecosystem results in big find

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – There’s no doubt about it. Pick up a rod and a reel, head to the lake, and you're bound to enjoy the day. Now that the ice has melted, fishermen are out and about spending time in their favorite fishing spots. As always some are getting luckier than others.

“There's nothing better than putting your hands in a 10-11-pound walleye or a big musky, said Kevin Paul.

For some, it was just an ordinary day on the lake. For others, it was a great day on the lake

Kevin Paul and his crew from Clear Lake Bait and Tackle may not have netted the biggest fish but say it's about more than that. They took part in helping the DNR determine how healthy the lake’s ecosystem is.

Not my boat, I wasn't fortunate enough but there was a nice 29-inch walleye, I'm guessing over 11 pounds, and there's a 48 1/4 inch musky that was caught.”

While some have been complaining about the growing weeds in the lake, Kevin says it's a good thing.

“The fishery is the healthiest I've seen it in many, many years. A lot of people are complaining about the weeds and the weed growth and stuff like that - well they need to realize that’s a happy ecosystem.”