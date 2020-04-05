Clear
Help-line established for North Iowa small businesses

Will start taking calls on pandemic problems and assistance on Monday.

Posted: Apr 5, 2020 12:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A help-line has been set up for small businesses dealing with economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Monday, business owners can call 641-422-4737 any weekday between 9 am and 4 pm or they can email cares@niacc.edu.

The help-line is a joint partnership of the NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, the North Iowa Area Small Business Development Center (SBDC), North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation, and numerous other community partners.

“Our small businesses are the economic engine of North Iowa and helping them during these challenging times is our top priority. We have established the North Iowa Small Business Help Line through this partnership as a way to assist these small businesses navigate these uncharted waters,” says Tim Putnam, Director NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center.

The help-line will have information on the Federal Coronavirus Relief programs including those contained in the CARES Act such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), and other Small Business Administration programs.

A statement from the Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center reads:

”In North Iowa we have hundreds of small businesses that may be eligible for any number of these resources, but it can be confusing and overwhelming to know where to start. When a small business owner calls the help line, our volunteers will provide one-on-one assistance to navigate the application processes, manage paperwork, and answer questions.”

