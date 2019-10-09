Clear
Help KIMT News 3's Tyler Utzka raise $3,000 for breast cancer treatment and research

Tyler is a Real Men Wear Pink ambassador, working to raise money during the month of October to fund patients battling breast cancer and to research the disease.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 4:14 AM
Posted By: Tyler Utzka

ROCHESTER, Minn. - KIMT News 3's DayBreak anchor Tyler Utzka has a goal of raising $3,000 to fund the treatment of breast cancer patients as well as research to one day find a cure for the disease.

This is the second year in a row that he's volunteered to be a Real Men Wear Pink ambassador.

If you'd like to help him reach his goal, donating is simple. Just click here. 

Should you not feel comfortable donating online, you can also donate by check payment and mail in your donation. For more information to contribute that way, click here

Tyler thanks you for your generous donation. 

