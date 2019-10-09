ROCHESTER, Minn. - KIMT News 3's DayBreak anchor Tyler Utzka has a goal of raising $3,000 to fund the treatment of breast cancer patients as well as research to one day find a cure for the disease.
This is the second year in a row that he's volunteered to be a Real Men Wear Pink ambassador.
If you'd like to help him reach his goal, donating is simple. Just click here.
Should you not feel comfortable donating online, you can also donate by check payment and mail in your donation. For more information to contribute that way, click here.
Tyler thanks you for your generous donation.
Related Content
- Help KIMT News 3's Tyler Utzka raise $3,000 for breast cancer treatment and research
- KIMT's Tyler Utzka a candidate for the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign
- Emojis & Cancer Treatment
- Austin students organize Strides for a Cure to raise money for breast cancer research
- 14th Annual Breast Cancer Walk
- Shaving heads for cancer research
- Paint the Town Pink raises over $300,000 for cancer research
- 'Paint the Town Pink' raises over $300K for cancer research
- New Treatment for ALS
- New Mayo Clinic research to help pancreatic cancer patients
Scroll for more content...