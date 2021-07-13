Helicopter search leads to K9 capture of fugitive in SE Minnesota

WABASHA, Minn. – A helicopter and a K9 dog help to apprehend a man after some light night gunfire.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says it received an alert just before 11:30 pm Monday from the Red Wing Police Department about a man who had fled after allegedly assaulting a family member and trying to fire a 9-millimeter handgun twice inside a home.

The man was described as a felon with an active warrant for his arrest out of the State of Washington who had threatened to shoot law enforcement in the past. Red Wing police said he was driving a white Dodge pickup truck.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says it then got a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at the end of a driveway east of Mazeppa. A caller reported hearing gunshots and the suspicious vehicle matched the truck from the Red Wing incident. Law enforcement says as they approached the truck, it sped off and began a pursuit that ended when the truck crashed into a tree line in Mazeppa. The male driver then ran from the truck into a sand pit and wooded area.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says a perimeter was set up with help from the Zumbrota Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and the sheriff’s offices from Goodhue and Olmsted counties. The joint Goodhue/Wabasha Emergency Response Team was also activated and a state patrol helicopter began searching the area using a thermal scanner.

A target was located in the wooded area and a K9 dog apprehended a male suspect. He is being treated for injuries suffered in his apprehension and authorities say a handgun with spent shell casing was found in his crashed vehicle.

This incident remains under investigation.