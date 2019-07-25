Clear
Flying high at the Olmsted County Free Fair

The helicopter flies until Sunday.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Lake Superior Helicopters are back at the Olmsted County Free Fair.

People can purchase a ride to see the Med City from above.

Passengers are walked through a safety briefing and sign a liability waiver before boarding the helicopter.

The pilot keeps in contact with the Rochester International Airport and Mayo One. Before the fair began, Lake Superior Helicopters toured the fairgrounds to know where everything is when they take to the sky.

"Horses and helicopters, just noise don't mix well, so just being cognizant of where the horse barns are at as well as this grandstand behind us. They play music there usually starting at about 5 PM. So naturally I'm not going to fly over populated areas so when the grandstand is full of people, I do not fly over that," explains pilot Paul Kromschroeder.

The helicopter will be there through Sunday.

