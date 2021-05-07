Helicopter, police K9s and more than a dozen deputies search for wanted Olmsted Co. man

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are still trying to locate a wanted man involved in a long search Thursday where the state patrol helicopter assisted.

The sheriff's office said at 2:30 p.m., a deputy spotted Andrew Gustafson, who is wanted for first-degree robbery.

Gustafson took off on 60th at a high rate of speed. About 30 minutes later, a call was received from a resident in the 200 block of 63rd Ave. SW saying they saw the same car.

Deputies located the vehicle parked behind a residence and a large area search, including the state patrol helicopter and 2 police K9s, began.

More than a dozen deputies were involved in the search, which lasted until 6:30 p.m.

Gustafson was not found but they did locate a stolen vehicle that was taken earlier this month in the 700 block of 12th St. SE.