Heavy snow leaves Rochester residents with clean-up

ROCHESTER, Minn-Rochester saw close to four inches of snow over the weekend.

Thomas Maier glided through his neighborhood, helping his neighbors out with his ATV snow plow. Around 8 am Maier loaded up on fuel, aka coffee, and began working.

"I always plow out the sidewalks," said Maier. “I'm retired. It's a hobby I like to get out. Occasionally I'll get cookies.”

Down the street, some folks left the snow cleanup for the professionals.

Handyman Todd Willis and his son spent their day cleaning up driveways and sidewalks around town.

“As professionals, we clean the driveways and make sure we don't leave any snow in the streets,” said Willis. “We make sure that the gas meters are clear and the hydrants are clear. We got about three inches of snow.”

While it might be just a couple of inches that fell in some places, it can look like more.

Cars on the street were completely submerged in snow.

Storm team Meteorologist Sara Knox says month to date, Rochester has had 8.6 inches of snow, which is slightly below the average for this time of year. Last year around this time, that number sat at 11.4.