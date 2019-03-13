Heavy snow collapses Minnesota State Fairgrounds barn roof

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Heavy snow has caused some structural damage at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Authorities say part of the roof of the cattle barn gave way Tuesday night. No one was hurt. The 99-year-old brick barn is used for storage during the winter months. The extent of the damage to items stored there is not yet known.

The collapse followed the evacuation of the Super 8 motel in Shakopee just hours earlier after the roof gave way over the swimming pool. The pool area was closed earlier in the day because the roof appeared be sagging.

About a dozen guests were moved to other hotels because of concerns about a possible gas leak.