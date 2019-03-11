Clear
Heavy snow causing numerous structural concerns across Minnesota

In Winona, the ceiling above the pool at a Holiday Inn Express fell in Sunday morning.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Heavy, wet snow that fell over the weekend is causing structural problems in some communities, collapsing roofs at a church, a hotel, a gas station and residential properties.

In Moorhead, part of the roof over the kitchen area gave way at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church about noon Sunday. Two people inside got out safely.

In Winona, the ceiling above the pool at a Holiday Inn Express fell in Sunday morning. No one was hurt. In Plainview, the roof of a building housing classic cars collapsed Saturday.

In Wisconsin, the canopy at the Mega Holiday gas station caved in Sunday. A man filling his vehicle with gas escaped serious injury. And in White Lake, the roof of the fire station collapsed trapping emergency response vehicles underneath early Sunday.

Tracking mild temperatures and sunny skies to start the week.
Community Events