Up to a foot of snow possible in many locations before winds of 40-50 mph

Winter Weather Advisory

Areas Affected: Audubon; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Greene; Hancock; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Fog and Icy Conditions this Morning... ...Blizzard Conditions Develop This Evening Through Sunday... .Only light drizzle or freezing drizzle lingers across central Iowa this morning, but dense fog was also in place over northwest and west central Iowa combining with slick roads to produce hazardous travel with limited visibility. By late afternoon and evening the situation will change fairly quickly as colder air will change precipitation quickly over to snow from west to east across central Iowa. Snow will become heavy at times this evening with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour likely from Omaha to Fort Dodge to Webster City. Total snowfall of 6 to 10 inches is likely along this axis of heaviest snow. Strong winds will accompany the heavy snow producing blizzard conditions. Snow amounts are expected to be lighter south of this heavier axis, with generally 2 to 5 inches expected from 2 to 5 inches from Waterloo to Des Moines towards SW Iowa. Even so the combination of snow and very strong winds will make travel difficult tonight. Although snow ends, winds will continue to impact travel on Sunday. There remains some uncertainty as to where the heaviest snow band will set up Saturday afternoon and evening as the main storm crosses Iowa. A small shift in the track of the storm will greatly impact snow amounts and the extent of blizzard conditions over the region tonight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Fog, dense at times, this morning followed by wintry mixed precipitation through today with light glazing expected. Snow will develop by late afternoon, becoming heavy at times this evening. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph tonight and Sunday to produce Blizzard conditions.

* WHERE...North and North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM today. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel may be difficult today due to low visibilities and slick roads, and potentially impossible tonight and Sunday. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to near zero at times Saturday night into Sunday. Strong winds could bring down tree branches and power lines.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Blizzard Warning

Areas Affected: Boone; Butler; Cass; Franklin; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Fog and Icy Conditions this Morning... ...Blizzard Conditions Develop This Evening Through Sunday... .Only light drizzle or freezing drizzle lingers across central Iowa this morning, but dense fog was also in place over northwest and west central Iowa combining with slick roads to produce hazardous travel with limited visibility. By late afternoon and evening the situation will change fairly quickly as colder air will change precipitation quickly over to snow from west to east across central Iowa. Snow will become heavy at times this evening with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour likely from Omaha to Fort Dodge to Webster City. Total snowfall of 6 to 10 inches is likely along this axis of heaviest snow. Strong winds will accompany the heavy snow producing blizzard conditions. Snow amounts are expected to be lighter south of this heavier axis, with generally 2 to 5 inches expected from 2 to 5 inches from Waterloo to Des Moines towards SW Iowa. Even so the combination of snow and very strong winds will make travel difficult tonight. Although snow ends, winds will continue to impact travel on Sunday. There remains some uncertainty as to where the heaviest snow band will set up Saturday afternoon and evening as the main storm crosses Iowa. A small shift in the track of the storm will greatly impact snow amounts and the extent of blizzard conditions over the region tonight. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM today. For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM Saturday to 6 PM Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

