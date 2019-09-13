Clear
Heavy rains flood Austin area

Heavy rains flooded a portion of the interstate and several parks in the city of Austin.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 6:05 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- Traffic came to a stop Thursday as I-90 was flooded. Heavy rains flooded a portion of the interstate and several parks in the city of Austin. Austin City Engineer Steven Lang says flood gates on Dobbins Creek had to be closed.

"Cedar river is impacting a couple of roadways," Lang said. " It's impacting a few structures, and park structures things like that that are meant to flood. But it's not having an impact ut it's not having an impact on residential areas which is a good thing.

He says gauges show Austin received close to five inches of rain.

"It's considered flooding," Lang said.
This type of flooding is something city leaders expect and they're prepared for it.

"So we have acquired somewhere around 275 homes and removed them from the flood plan and turned them into the park area. So we have kind of flood-proof those areas by acquiring those homes and allowing the water to come out of the riverbanks and not have any structural impact.'

