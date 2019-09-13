AUSTIN, Minn- Traffic came to a stop Thursday as I-90 was flooded. Heavy rains flooded a portion of the interstate and several parks in the city of Austin. Austin City Engineer Steven Lang says flood gates on Dobbins Creek had to be closed.
"Cedar river is impacting a couple of roadways," Lang said. " It's impacting a few structures, and park structures things like that that are meant to flood. But it's not having an impact ut it's not having an impact on residential areas which is a good thing.
He says gauges show Austin received close to five inches of rain.
"It's considered flooding," Lang said.
This type of flooding is something city leaders expect and they're prepared for it.
"So we have acquired somewhere around 275 homes and removed them from the flood plan and turned them into the park area. So we have kind of flood-proof those areas by acquiring those homes and allowing the water to come out of the riverbanks and not have any structural impact.'
Related Content
- Heavy rains flood Austin area
- StormTeam 3: Flash Flood Watch in effect; Heavy rain possible in much of viewing area
- Heavy rains cause flash flooding in central Iowa
- Inspecting flood infrastructure after heavy rainfall
- Watch: Drone3 captures flooding in Austin
- Austin Area Foundation announces grants for 2017
- Austin Area Foundation receives biggest gift ever
- Heavy rain possible as temperatures will dip
- Heavy rain hits central and northwest Iowa
- Heavy rainfall causes flash flooding in parts of the KIMT viewing area