Heavy rains cause flash flooding in central Iowa

Several drivers became trapped in their cars.

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 5:28 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Heavy rains caused flash flooding in the Des Moines area Saturday night, and the forecast calls for more rain Sunday.

The National Weather Service says 2.5 inches of rain fell at the Des Moines airport, but more than 4 inches of rain fell on parts of the Des Moines area Saturday night. A flood watch has been issued for the area on Sunday.

Rescuers had to help several people who became stuck in their cars after the water rose around them, and at least one car caught fire after an electrical wire fell on it.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured.

Community Events