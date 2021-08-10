Heavy rains cause damage in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - After overnight rainfall last night, the Cedar River is flowing quite nicely, with some much needed rain filling the river bed. But roughly a half mile away, Stanley Goddard was at home when the bottom fell out.

"At Midnight, it was terrible. The lightning was so bad, like daylight."

Heavy rains overnight Sunday and into Monday caused a low lying area between his house and 240th Street to be submerged, and part of the ground surrounding his house and barns to give way, turning into a sandy, muddy mess. Though he's lived through several of these kind of events before, parts of the heavily traveled road in front of his house were completely washed away, and is becoming a concern.

While our area has sure needed the rain, heavy rains overnight caused some damage in the southeastern corner of Floyd County.

"I think in the last few years, twice in the summertime. It washes the road out. The culvert's too small."

At Woodside Acres farm roughly two miles away, Mallory DeVries and her husband Charles' normally grow flowers and some produce, as well as raise poultry. It was a restless night for the family, as she heard loud noises, thinking something may have hit their house. When her husband told her about the damage he saw after the sun came up, she didn't believe it at first.

"I think it's still a shock. It's very strange. We've been praying for rain, and now...this."

The force of roughly 10.5'' of rain did some damage: large sections of gravel washed away from roadway into their yard, damaged fencing, and tracked through their garden, washing away mulch and even wooden pallet and a wheelbarrow that was laid over on its side. They also lost 40 broiler chickens and a baby goat likely due to flooding from that rainfall.

"Our tomato chalices are pretty bad. I lost at least 25 percent of my flowers, and the rest are waterlogged. We'll see if they bounce back."

In their nearly four years on their property, this is the first time they've endured this kind of mess. Now, they plan to take what happened into account for next season.

"Just building our soil health for when things like this happen is important."

According to the Floyd County Engineering Office, the rains turned out to be a minor incident on the county's secondary road system.