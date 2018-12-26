Heavy rainfall in the forecast for next 48 hours

It’s going to be a soggy next few days. Instead of the typical snow showers in late December, most of the viewing area is looking at significant rainfall.

A rain/snow mix chance returns across the area later Wednesday afternoon. This will lead to a chance for slick travel with slushy conditions. With the temperatures warming overnight, this will all be rain by Thursday morning. Highs will be in the 40's for Thursday afternoon. Rain chances will carry into the evening.

The rainfall totals could climb near two inches throughout the viewing area.

Thursday night will bring cold temps and there will be a chance for ice and snow by Friday morning with light snow chances and strong winds for the afternoon. The worst travel day will be Friday with the chance for slippery roads returning.

The cold air blast will set up for a very cold weekend. Temperatures will fall to near 10 degrees Saturday morning. Highs will only reach the upper teens by Saturday, with conditions drying back out. Temps will begin to rebound to start next week, but then another cold blast to start the new year.