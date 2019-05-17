Clear

Heavy rainfall causes flash flooding in parts of the KIMT viewing area

Some cars nearly submerged.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 9:07 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 9:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

Photo Gallery

Photo by KIMT viewer Jan Garrad.
Photo from KIMT viewer Taylor Hagen.

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS - A strong rain storm swept through North Iowa Friday evening, producing many areas of flash flooding.

No confirmed reports yet of any damage or injuries due to the weather.

Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
